Driver fleeing from police crashes into Fishers residence, injuring 2

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A driver fleeing from police crashed into a home Thursday night in Fishers, leaving two residents injured, police say.

At 11:27 p.m., Fishers police attempted a traffic stop on a black Kia passenger car near East 116th Street and Allisonville Road for running a red light and having a false license plate, according to a release.

Police say the driver of the Kia stopped and fled as the officer approached the vehicle. The driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and went into a neighborhood near Easy Street and Allisonville Road.

The officer lost the suspect during the pursuit.

A few minutes later, dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had crashed into their home, injuring a person in the 11100 block of East Street.

First responders arrived and treated the injured resident, while another was transported to the hospital.

Police say the suspect was believed to have fled the scene on foot. Officers were unable to locate the driver.