Driver may have had medical emergency before crashing into lake

A witness watched the scene unfold before 3:45 p.m. July 22, 2024,in the 8000 block of West Old Nashville Road near Columbus, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A driver was found dead after a truck hit a mailbox, traveled through a yard, damaged a carport and a fence, and ended up in a lake, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

The name of the driver was not immediately released Monday night.

A witness watched the scene unfold before 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of West Old Nashville Road. That’s off State Road 46 about 3 miles west of the I-65 interchange.

A news release from Sgt. Dan Duke said, “The truck ultimately went down a hill across a lake side dock before coming to a rest partially submerged in the water.”

A witness and other residents of the area rushed to help the driver.

Investigators on Monday night believed the the driver possibly suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The crash site is about a 45-minute drive south-southeast of downtown Indianapolis.