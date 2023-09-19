Driver, passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash near West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say two people died after a double fatality crash in Tippecanoe County late Monday night.

The names of the people have not been shared yet.

State police say that around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a double fatality crash on U.S. 52 near County Road 400 West outside the northwest edge of West Lafayette.

Troopers learned in their investigation that a 2005 Pontiac G2 was driving west on U.S. 52 when a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving north on C.R. 400 W crashed into the side of the Pontiac.

The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were pronounced dead by officials on the scene. The driver of the Jeep and another person in the Pontiac were taken to a hospital. Officers have not shared updates on their conditions.

Investigators are still working to determine the factors that led up to the crash.