Driver seriously injured after car becomes trapped under semi on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 23-year-old man was seriously injured after he rear-ended a semi truck and became trapped under the trailer on Interstate 70 on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to I-70 at the 86-mile marker around 4:17 a.m. on an original report of a minor vehicle accident. That marker is between Olney Street and Emerson Avenue.

When investigators arrived, they learned that an Amazon semitrailer was heading east to New Jersey on I-70 when it was rear-ended by a vehicle. The truck driver told firefighters that he pulled over immediately after being hit.

After hitting the truck, the 23-year-old driver of the vehicle became trapped underneath the trailer. IFD tactical units were able to extricate the man from his vehicle shortly after 5 a.m.

The man was taken to Eskenazi in critical condition but was listed as in serious condition by 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 37-year-old truck driver was checked for injuries at the scene and then released.

Investigators say that the crash left a 300-foot debris trail along the right shoulder of the interstate. The accident blocked the right lane of traffic for several hours.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the two right lanes of I-70 will be closed for the next hour and a half while crews clean up.

The department shared a video of crews on the scene in a social media post following the incident.

IFD didn’t share any other details on what led to the crash.