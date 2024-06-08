Drivers frustrated with backups during I-465 southbound closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are traffic backups across Indianapolis, and drivers are pointing to the closures on I-465 Southbound as the cause.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has the southbound lanes of I-465 from I-70 to I-65 closed for “concrete pavement and bridge deck patching work.”

There are lane limitations north of I-70 during this project.

INDOT started the closures on May 31st and June 1st. An INDOT representative told News 8 they expect this work to be completed in 21 days from the start of the project.

There is rising frustration among drivers caught in the crosshairs.

Travis Eley, a driver from Terre Haute, said he wants to see improvements at the end of these projects.

“My issue isn’t really the construction. People should be understanding of construction. The roads are getting improved, but the point is they should be improved,” Eley said. “Traffic should be smoother and better. My problem is all our money went to the 70/65 interchange and the traffic has gotten worse.”

Rick Mattson from Carmel said the traffic caused issues for him working in construction. The backups take time away from projects when they have to move in the middle of the day.

“We make trips to the northside pretty often, and what normally is a 15, 20-minute commute going north and then again coming south, turned into 2.5 hours,” Mattson said.

Another local Indianapolis driver said the traffic is eating up more of his day.

“It’s very congested. You have to actually leave earlier to get to where you need to go,” David House said. “I think they could have done a better job of coordinating. It seems like everything is getting done at one time.”

INDOT is also working to finish I-69, the country’s newest highway. It will connect Evansville and Indianapolis, and is projected to be finished this year.

“My complaint is, ‘Is the traffic really going to be better through this construction?’ Especially when I look at the traffic there on 69 and 465,” Eley said. “You know, if the 65/70 split isn’t faster, what makes me think it’s gonna be faster up there with all the money and work going on?”

Drivers are instructed to use I-65 and I-70 during the closure, but this is causing backups across the city.

“It has been a little ridiculous traveling back and forth from the northside,” Mattson said. “They have you getting off on different roads and it kinda gets you outta wack mentally because it’s just nonstop bumper to bumper.”

INDOT estimates this part of the project will wrap up and lanes will be open by the end of June.

(Provided Image/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDOT says that the red on the map only means southbound closure. Traffic between 46th Street and I-70, or the yellow on the map, will be restricted to three southbound lanes during the week. On weekends, it will be closed to two.