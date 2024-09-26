Drone show to mark opening of Noblesville road 40 years in the making

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A road project 40 years in the making opens on Friday in Noblesville, and the city government is celebrating with a drone show on Thursday night.

The Pleasant Street project adds another east-to-west connection through the city’s Old Southside. The opening will be from River Road to Eighth Street. East of Eighth Street, Pleasant Street remains closed for the construction of a roundabout.

The project got into the works when Republican Mayor Chris Jensen took office in 2020.

The road was designed to provide Noblesville residents and local businesses with improvements to enhance mobility and public safety. Jensen said Thursday, “This is a project that’s 40 years in the making and before we open it officially, for traffic tomorrow, we think the public needs to get out and see this is not just a road project.”

Jensen says the road will be vital to the city’s success in the future. He says the project is more than a roadway. It has a trail, art, and what Jensen calls a beautiful landscape corridor.

From 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, the city government is hosting the Party on Pleasant. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Entertainment will include a DJ, a touch-a-truck display, caricature artists, bounce houses, a drone light show, free giveaways, and raffle items.

“We’re doing to have food vendors, we’re going to have music, drinks, kid activities, cut the ribbon at 6:30 p.m., and there’s going to be a drone show at 8:15. So we want people to get out and celebrate this asset.”

