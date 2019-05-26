Drowning rescue underway at Monroe Lake
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) -- A drowning rescue is underway at Allens Creek Recreational Area on Monroe Lake.
A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the rescue was underway around 4:23 p.m. Sunday.
No additional information about the circumstances of the rescue or the exact location of the search was immediately available.
News 8 has a crews heading to the scene.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
