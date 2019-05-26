Local News

Drowning rescue underway at Monroe Lake

Posted: May 26, 2019 05:02 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 07:01 PM EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) -- A drowning rescue is underway at Allens Creek Recreational Area on Monroe Lake. 

A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the rescue was underway around 4:23 p.m. Sunday.

No additional information about the circumstances of the rescue or the exact location of the search was immediately available. 

News 8 has a crews heading to the scene. 

