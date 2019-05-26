Drowning rescue underway at Monroe Lake Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE: Photo of DNR conversation officer boat. (Provided Photo/ DNR ) [ + - ] Video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) -- A drowning rescue is underway at Allens Creek Recreational Area on Monroe Lake.

A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the rescue was underway around 4:23 p.m. Sunday.

No additional information about the circumstances of the rescue or the exact location of the search was immediately available.

