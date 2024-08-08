Drum Corps International World Championships return to Lucas Oil Stadium for 15th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sound of marching bands takes over downtown Indianapolis this weekend as Drum Corps International returns to Lucas Oil Stadium for its World Championships.

The competition starts Thursday and is a summertime tradition for the Circle City. Indy-based DCI has hosted Worlds at the home of the Colts for 15 years.

About 40 teams will be competing for a shot at the title. Over two rounds, the field will be whittled down to 12 bands for the final on Saturday.

Nate Boudreaux is in his first year as CEO of DCI. This will be his first time organizing Worlds.

He says every year, it’s a team effort.

“We’ve got a great staff that, that put this event on. We got great partners,” Boudreaux said. “The performers, they have thousands of hours of rehearsal time all for this moment. So it’s a really cool opportunity for them to perform on the biggest stage.”

DCI says nearly 6,000 musicians and color guard dancers will perform over the next three days.

Several college-aged performers from central Indiana will be marching with DCI groups competing this weekend.

That includes Greenfield Central High School graduate Shelby Duncan. She’s a first-year color guard member with the Boston Crusaders.

Duncan is no stranger to performing on the field at Lucas Oil. In high school, she won a state championship with her band at the stadium.

She says competing on the same field for DCI worlds will be quite different.

“The crowds are so much larger,” Duncan said. “We had some large crowds sometimes, but this is like everything. (It’s) completely packed, full, and I’m like ‘wow, this is kind of crazy.’”

According to Boudreaux, DCI expects nearly 20,000 people in town for the World Finals.

This year, Indiana residents can get a $25 ticket to see the champion crowned on Saturday. It also includes free admission for two children under 12 years old.

There are also plenty of opportunities to check out the action for free this weekend.

Bands will be warming up all weekend long at Military Park before the take the field.

Boudreaux says this is a great introduction to the marching arts.

“It gives fans a chance to get up close and personal with some of the drum corps,” Boudreaux said. “You get a chance to feel the beat of the drums, feel the blast of the horn. So it’s a really cool experience.”

Friday features “Shining A Light: On Music Education” at Monument Circle. It will include several ensembles made up of younger bands.

Then, on Saturday, outside of Lucas Oil Stadium is the SoundSport International Music & Food Festival. The event will showcase high school bands and include a drumline battle.

For tickets to the competition, click here.

Drum Corps International Worlds Schedule

Thursday: Prelims – Noon

Friday: Warmups – 10:30 a.m. Semifinals – 1:30 p.m. Shining a Light on Music Education – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Warmups – 9 a.m. All-Age Class Finals – 10 a.m. SoundSport Music & Food Festival – 10 a.m. Finals – 5:30 p.m.



Visit the DCI website to learn more.