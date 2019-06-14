Local News

Driver arrested for OWI after hitting Carmel house, leaving scene

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 12:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:15 PM EDT

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) - One man is in custody after driving into a house and then leaving the scene, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Police say they received a call about a car crashing into a house just after midnight on June 14 in the 12500 block of Carmel Gardens.

After arriving at the scene, officers say the vehicle had already left the scene. However, the vehicle was quickly located and stopped south of 116th Stret and Rangeline Road.

Authorities say that after an investigation, 20-year-old Jackson Angus was arrested for operating while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol by a minor and leaving the scene of an accident.

Angus was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

There were no injuries in the crash. 

