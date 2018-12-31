Drunk driving, celebratory gunfire among NYE concerns in Indy Video Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- People across the city are gearing up for a fun night to welcome the new year, but police and ride-hailing drivers are urging safety.

Downtown Indy Inc. this year suspended its New Year's Eve Celebration on Georgia Street, which ran for four years and included a countdown with an IndyCar drop.

On Monday, ride-hailing service Lyft had set up a lounge on Georgia Street, featuring live music and deals for Lyft riders starting around 8 p.m.

Chuck Raye plans on making some money Monday night, but that's not the only reason he's driving for Uber.

"Everybody wants to get out there and celebrate and they are going to just be extremely drunk, I guarantee it," Raye said.

Being a designated driver is personal for Raye. Last February, his friend and fellow Uber driver, Jeff Monroe, was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Jeff's passenger, Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, was also killed.

"We're all going to be out there in force doing what we can to make sure people get home safely," Raye said.

IMPD is warning people they will have extra patrols out looking for drunk drivers, but that is not IMPD's only safety concern.

"It's something that happens every year. It's that phenomenon. New Year's Eve comes and everybody feels like they need to go out and celebrate by firing their firearms into the air," IMPD Sgt. Jim Gillespie said.

Gillespie said firing a gun into the air can land you a charge of criminal recklessness.

"It does property damage as well," Gillespie said.

Downtown was bustling early Monday night after the Indiana Pacers game.

The local law firm Stewart & Stewart is offering to reimburse people for taxi, Lyft and Uber rides through a form on their website.

People looking for family fun can head to the Indiana State Museum from 6-9 p.m. The party will feature an 8 p.m. balloon drop, and it's an alcohol-free event.