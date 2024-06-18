Dueling ‘Sushi Days’ keep restaurants rolling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are a fan of a volcano roll with a side of edamame, you could spend hours digging into the differences between Tuesday’s International Sushi Day, a recent American suggestion amplified by the desk calendar industry, and National Sushi Day (Nov. 1, declared by Japan’s own sushi enthusiasts more than 60 years ago).

Instead, Jason Hornberger would rather see you dig into something else.

“I think it’s just an excuse to come out and enjoy sushi!” he said.

Hornberger is the boss at Sushi Boss, a locally owned-and-operated specialty restaurant that’s expanding fast.

“We have two and we’re getting ready to open our third one up on Monument Circle,” he shared, telling WISH-TV’s Daybreak that it should be less than a month before the first servings on the Circle.

The expansion plans mirror those of the larger sushi industry. According to research by IBIS World, the market size of sushi restaurants has averaged more than 5% growth over the last five years in America. A fascinating history of sushi by the famed Michelin Guide outlines the small, simple start of sushi in America – contrasted with its current role as a multi-billion dollar industry, spurred in part by adaptations aimed at winning over less-adventurous palates.

“As it has evolved, it’s not just raw fish. There’s anything you can do: a vegetable roll, you can have fully-cooked items, shrimp tempura,” Hornberger says, pointing to a customer favorite. “It’s called The Boss. Special everything and it’s fully cooked.

Hornberger’s restaurants offer a full menu of traditional rolls, but Sushi Boss is best known as a place where you can order your creations, no matter how crazy -or cumbersome- they may be.

“They’ll just get super creative and add like four or five proteins! So, when we’re actually rolling it like a burrito, by the time we get done with it. I mean, it’s really hard to roll and cut.”