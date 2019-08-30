Duke Energy crews headed to Florida, Carolinas to help ahead of hurricane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Duke Energy will send crews from Indiana toward Florida Friday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian making landfall.

Crews are set to leave from eight different locations.

Duke line workers, vegetation workers, supervisors and administrative personnel will help restore power after the storm passes.

Crews will meet up in Georgia and wait to be deployed either to Florida or the Carolinas depending on the track and level of damage of the hurricane.

It’s unknown at this point how long Duke crews will be deployed.