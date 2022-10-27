Local

Duke Energy dedicates additional $200K in energy bill assistance to Indiana customers

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Duke Energy dedicated an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Customers who qualify can receive up to a $300 credit annually.

According to a release, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in energy bill assistance through its “Share the Light Fund.” They’re working in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute assistance funds.

Customers can contact their local community action agency to see if they’re eligible.

Hoosiers should contact their local service provider to apply for LIHEAP.

Duke Energy also offers a variety of resources to help customers manage their bills, control energy use, and save money. More information about these programs can be found on the Duke Energy website.