Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Duke Energy files request to increase rates 16%

On April 4, 2024, Duke Energy filed with the Indiana Utility Commission to increase its rates 16% over 2025-26. (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re a Duke Energy customer, your electric bill might be going up soon.

Duke on Thursday filed a request with the Indiana Utility Commission to raise rates, asking for an overall average increase of 16% over the next two years.

Duke says someone using 1,000-kilowatt hours a month would see about a $27 monthly increase.

The company says the increase will help make improvements to the electric grid.

A decision from the commission is expected by early 2025.

This story was created using a script that aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

U.S.S. Constitution opens free lottery...
National News /
Retired Butler mascot Blue III,...
Local News /
‘Pet Pals TV’: How the...
Pet Pals TV /
Fourth graders at Winchester Village...
Solar Eclipse /
Randolph County human trafficking, rape...
Indiana News /
Perry Meridian High School graduate...
College Basketball /
Powerball prize climbs to $1.3B...
Business /
Indiana Grown: Little Family Foods...
Local News /