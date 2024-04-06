Duke Energy files request to increase rates 16%
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re a Duke Energy customer, your electric bill might be going up soon.
Duke on Thursday filed a request with the Indiana Utility Commission to raise rates, asking for an overall average increase of 16% over the next two years.
Duke says someone using 1,000-kilowatt hours a month would see about a $27 monthly increase.
The company says the increase will help make improvements to the electric grid.
A decision from the commission is expected by early 2025.
This story was created using a script that aired on WISH-TV.
Don't miss the latest! The WISH-TV newsletter will keep you up to date for all your Indiana, Local, and National News