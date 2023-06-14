Duke Energy upgrades equipment to improve service in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Duke Energy is strengthening part of its electric grid in Carmel to improve reliability and reduce power outages.

The company is making upgrades to 14 transmission poles from its Homeplace Substation on East 111th Street to East 116th Street near Carmel Central Park. Wood poles are being replaced by steel poles that are stronger, more reliable, and about five to 10 feet taller than the existing poles.

In the next few weeks, crews will begin work to install temporary construction access and clear vegetation in the utility easement prior to the pole work. These practices are approved by internationally recognized tree care associations. The easement must be clear of vegetation to allow for safe access during construction and safe operation of the line once energized.

Duke Energy has been working in partnership with local officials on work that will take place on municipal property.

After the easement is cleared, construction will begin to install the new transmission poles. Customers may see electric utility equipment in the area of the line improvements, including utility bucket trucks, utility pole setting equipment, and specialized material handling equipment.

While work is underway, the Interurban Trail between East 116th Street and Central Park Drive East will be temporarily closed. The project is expected to conclude by the end of the year.

“This important work is part of a smart, multi-layered energy grid improvement strategy to help improve electric reliability and resiliency and strengthen the electric grid against severe weather and other impacts,” Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Mark LaBarr said. “Making the right investments today means that the energy grid customers and their families depend on will be better, more reliable and more responsive in the future.”

Residents who have questions about the project can email MidwestTransmission@duke-energy.com or call (800) 820-9362. For more information about Duke Energy’s work to provide safer, more reliable, and secure energy for its customers, visit duke-energy.com/our-company/INfuture.