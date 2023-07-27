Dump truck rolls over and kills Greenville man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Troopers with the Indiana State Police are investigating an incident where a dump truck rolled over a man who was working underneath it.

At 2:09 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers with the Indiana State Police received a 911 call about a man being run over by a dump truck on I-465. When emergency services arrived to the scene, they located a severely injured and unresponsive man lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the dump truck became disabled on the side of I-465 near the 3.3 mile marker. A mechanic arrived to assist and was working on the dump truck when it began to roll, trapping the mechanic between the rear tandem wheels and rolling over him. There were no other vehicles involved and the incident is still under investigation.

The dead man was identified as Lane S. Grant, 23, of Greenville, Indiana.

The eastbound lanes of I-465 were restricted during the investigation for nearly 4 hours. All lanes have since been re-opened.