Dumpster fire causes downtown hotel evacuation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An alleyway dumpster fire early Saturday morning led to the partial evacuation of a downtown hotel, the Indianapolis Fire Department says.

IFD shared in a Facebook post that around 1:08 a.m., they were called to the Omni Hotel on West Georgia Street on a report of a dumpster fire.

The dumpster fire was soon upgraded to a building fire after firefighters found a fire showing in the alleyway between the hotel and the next-door Hooters restaurant.

As IFD investigated, they found embers and hot spots had spread to the 2nd and 3rd floors of the hotel. Firefighters put out the hot spots quickly, and cleared smoke from the hotel corridors using ventilation equipment.

People who were evacuated from the hotel returned to their rooms around 2:30 a.m. Investigators are still gathering information on what caused the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.