During stay-at-home order, what is essential business?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order to get Hoosiers to “stay at home” to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to stay at home except for work or permitted activities.
Essential businesses is still permitted.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana will open the Critical Industries Hotline to help answer questions. You can reach the center by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.
Here is the list of “essential businesses and operations” from the governor’s executive order.
- Everything on this U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA) list
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine
- Food, beverage and agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Religious entities
- Media
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial and insurance institutions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
- Educational institutions
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Supplies to work from home
- Supplies for essential businesses and operations
- Transportation
- Home-based care and services
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services
- Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries
- Critical labor union functions
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
