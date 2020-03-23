Local

During stay-at-home order, what is essential business?

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order to get Hoosiers to “stay at home” to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to stay at home except for work or permitted activities.

Essential businesses is still permitted.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana will open the Critical Industries Hotline to help answer questions. You can reach the center by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.

Here is the list of “essential businesses and operations” from the governor’s executive order.

  • Everything on this U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA) list
  • Stores that sell groceries and medicine
  • Food, beverage and agriculture
  • Organizations that provide charitable and social services
  • Religious entities
  • Media
  • Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
  • Financial and insurance institutions
  • Hardware and supply stores
  • Critical trades
  • Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
  • Educational institutions
  • Laundry services
  • Restaurants for consumption off-premises
  • Supplies to work from home
  • Supplies for essential businesses and operations
  • Transportation
  • Home-based care and services
  • Residential facilities and shelters
  • Professional services
  • Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries
  • Critical labor union functions
  • Hotels and motels
  • Funeral services

Executive Order 20-08 (Stay at Home) by Kyle Bloyd on Scribd

