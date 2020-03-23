During stay-at-home order, what is essential business?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order to get Hoosiers to “stay at home” to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to stay at home except for work or permitted activities.

Essential businesses is still permitted.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana will open the Critical Industries Hotline to help answer questions. You can reach the center by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.

Here is the list of “essential businesses and operations” from the governor’s executive order.

Everything on this U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA) list

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food, beverage and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Religious entities

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial and insurance institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for essential businesses and operations

Transportation

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries

Critical labor union functions

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

