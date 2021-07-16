DWD to hold press conference, could provide answers on unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There could finally be answers on the state’s unemployment benefits.
The Department of Workforce Development plans to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday in a conference room at the Indiana Government Center South.
People scheduled to speak at the briefing are Fred Payne, the head of the department; Josh Richardson, the department’s chief of staff; and Regina Ashley, chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer.
The briefing will be live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, on the WISH-TV app and Facebook page.
This comes after days of requests from I-team 8 to hear from the department since WISH-TV has been flooded with more than 830 emails over concerns from people fearing they have to pay the state thousands of dollars. Hundreds of Hoosiers said the state has ordered them to repay every dime they received in unemployment, despite the fact they were eligible for the benefits.
Other people told News 8 that they are being asked to repay more than what they actually received in pandemic unemployment benefits.
There is hope the public will have answers to some of these many concerns on Friday.
One thing the DWD has said is that they hope to resume the federal pandemic unemployment payments on Friday.
The state had stopped those payments, however, the Indiana court of appeals ruled that the state government should reinstate them.
I-team 8 has learned people will receive back pay from when the program ended on June 19.
The benefits include the extra $300 per week, plus expanding payments beyond 26 weeks. The benefits will also include self-employed and gig workers.
- Tell us about your unemployment issues
- I-Team 8 finds people forced to repay more unemployment benefits than they received
- Senators: Indiana leaders need to end silence on unemployment benefit overpayments
- Attorney: Time for Indiana to cut people slack on unemployment benefit repayments
- Surrounding states waiving unemployment repayments, but not Indiana
- News 8 gets 600+ complaints about unemployment benefits; some eye legal action
- News 8 receives 450 complaints about Indiana’s unemployment system in 2 days
- Workforce Development could resume pandemic unemployment benefits by Friday
- Mom’s unemployment Facebook group helping thousands get paid
- Government contractor among Hoosiers told to repay pandemic unemployment benefits
- How the Department of Workforce Development stonewalls Hoosiers
- Hoosiers wait for judge’s decision on federal unemployment benefits
- Self-employed recipients of pandemic aid get requests to pay back money
- Hoosiers in limbo amid court battle over federal unemployment benefits
- Workers to appeals court: let federal unemployment payments resume
- Indiana asks appeals court to block expanded federal unemployment ruling
- DWD: Stay tuned for federal unemployment benefits put in question by judge
- Indiana DWD, Holcomb yet to reveal extent of unemployment fraud, unpaid claims
- Indiana fares better than most states with unemployment fraud
- Jobless benefits delayed 15 weeks and counting for Army reservist from Indianapolis
- Indiana Workforce Development says 23% of jobless claims are fraudulent