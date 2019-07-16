E-scooter riders now face $20 ticket under new city law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re caught riding an e-scooter on a sidewalk or greenway in Indianapolis, it’s likely you’ll be ticketed.

The new law comes following a proposal adopted by the City-County Council, Monday.

As News 8 previously reported, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department criticized the scooter ordinance last month saying “it lacks teeth.”

The City-County Council is trying to give it teeth by ticketing you $20 for riding on city sidewalks or trails.



The previous ordinance had to be changed following a state law that took effect on July 1. The law called the scooters “electric foot scooters,” which are legal on sidewalks and greenways.

This means for the first two weeks in July it was legal for people to ride scooters on sidewalks because the city’s ordinance only referred to the scooters as “motorized vehicles.”

At Monday’s meeting, that wording was changed, voted on and passed by the council.

Along with changing the way the city refers to them, the updated ordinance also includes new rules and definitions that break down where the scooters can and can’t be ridden.

You are free to ride the scooters on streets and in bike lanes. If you’re riding on the street, regular traffic laws have to follow just like in a car.

You can view the full document here.