Early morning shooting leaves one dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say one is dead after a shooting on the eastside after midnight Saturday.

Around 12:52 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 3600 block of North DeQuincy Street near 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. Upon arrival, investigators located a person with a gunshot wound. Police pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Officers told News 8 that a suspect was taken into custody without incident and is cooperating. The deceased and the suspect have not been identified at this time.