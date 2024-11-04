Marion County sees high voter turnout, long wait times ahead of Election Day

Early voters check in at the Marion County City-County Building Wednesday. The Secretary of State said more than 500,000 Hoosiers already have voted. (WISH Photo/Garrett Bergquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday was the last opportunity for Hoosiers to participate in early voting before Election Day, which is Tuesday.

In Marion County, voters have been actively participating in early voting, with long wait times reported at the City-County Building and at local vote centers.

“The line even during the rainstorm didn’t seem to abate much. So, people want their voices heard,” Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell told News 8.

Sweeney Bell says there are over 642,000 registered voters in Marion County and have seen an increase in participation compared to the 2020 election during the pandemic.

“So far, more than 132,000 voters have cast their ballots in person, along with 32,000 mail-in ballots that were sent out over the last few months.”

Across Indiana, 186 polling locations will be available for residents to vote from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on Election Day.

Voters are reminded to ensure they are prepared. The Marion County election board recommends checking vote.indy.gov for updated estimated wait times.

Sweeny Bell also said registered Hoosier votes will be able to vote as long as they have valid government-issued ID and are in line to vote when the polls close.

Visit WISH-TV’s election page for more stories on the upcoming election.

Related Coverage