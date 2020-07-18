Earth Day Indiana Festival returns Saturday after being postponed due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Organizers of the 30th annual Earth Day Indiana Festival say Saturday’s event will be the first at Military Park since COVID-19 hit the state.

The festival was postponed from its original date due to the pandemic and though this year will look different, the goal is the same.

And that is to encourage everyone to learn something new about environmental protection, conservation of natural resources and sustainable living.

The free festival will have more than 100 exhibitors, a beer garden, a youth tent with both indoor and outdoor activities and live music.

The Earth Day Indiana Festival kicks off Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m with a Recycle 5K Run starting at 12pm.

Organizers are encouraging people to use IndyGo or ride a bike to the festival. For bike riders, there will be an on-site Pedal and Park area where volunteers will watch bikes for free.



Face coverings are required for attendees, volunteers and staff. For extra precaution, exhibitor booths will be socially distanced and organizers say there will be plenty of hand sanitizer.

For more information on the Earth Day Indiana Festival, click here.