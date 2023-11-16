East side church to give away gift cards to Indy Fresh Market

The sign outside the Indy Fresh Market building. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New Direction Church on the east side will give away gift cards this weekend to Indy Fresh Market.

The neighborhood around 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue expects to see a multimillion-dollar economic boost thanks to the newly opened grocery store. It is located in what was a food desert.

The IU Public Policy Institute estimates Indy Fresh will bring in at least $4.6 million annually through wages, benefits, and neighborhood spending.

Rev. Dr. Kenneth Sullivan Jr. has been pastor of New Direction for 17 years. He is asking his parishioners to support Indy Fresh Market, located less than a mile from the church.

There will be a “Mega Thanksgiving Day Pantry” event on Saturday. People can stop by the church at 5330 E 38th Street from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The first 100 cars will also get a $50 gift card to the new Indy Fresh Market which is in the same neighborhood as the church.

According to the church website, “The role of the Pantry Ministry is to show love of Christ by distributing food, clothing, and household products to those in need.”