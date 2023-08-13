East side community urges calm during annual peace walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds marched in the 7th annual Far East side Community Walk Saturday afternoon.

The organizer of the event, Indianapolis City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson says gun violence is not just a threat to personal safety, but also a mental health issue.

“I’m not going against anybody’s right to bear arms, that’s not what I’m saying, but I am going against the right to wrongfully take the life of someone else,” said Jackson.

Deandra Dycus spoke at a rally before the walk. A decade ago, her son was critically wounded by gunfire. She founded the group “Purpose 4 My Pain” to support families that have walked in her shoes.

“Me and my team sat with a family two weeks ago, who lost their son ‘Dre, right here in these apartments behind us. He was shot in the head and he lived about 5 hours. We sat there with that mother for two hours while she grieved for her baby,” said Dycus.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department there have 106 criminal homicides so far this year as of July 31, down slightly from 122 at this time last year.

“Any criminal homicide in the city of Indianapolis is a tragedy. Any loss of life is unacceptable, but we are making progress,” said Joe Hogsett, mayor of Indianapolis.