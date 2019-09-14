Eastbound I-70 near Greenfield to temporarily close Saturday afternoon

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Parts of eastbound I-70 will be closed temporarily Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT says a temporary closure of eastbound I-70 from State Road 9 to State Road 109 will happen at 4 p.m. Saturday and last for about two hours.

All of the eastbound lanes of I-70 near State Road 9 were also temporarily closed earlier in the afternoon. That closure lasted about an hour.

The closures are due to emergency construction work.

To get around the closure at 4 p.m., drivers will need to take State Road 9 to US 40 eastbound to State Road 109 in order to get back onto eastbound I-70.

INDOT also announced the right lane of eastbound I-70 near State Road 9 will be closed for seven days due to the construction work.

