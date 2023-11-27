Eastern Hancock High School student dies after single-vehicle crash in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Eastern Hancock High School senior student is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County Sunday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of C.R. 300 North and C.R. 100 West in Greenfield for a single-vehicle crash. When deputies arrived, they called the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team to respond because of the severity of the crash.

The crash involved a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver, Cody Mastin, 18, of Greenfield, who was transported by ground ambulance to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. A female passenger, Lindsay Locker, of Knightstown, was also in the truck and died at the scene.

The Silverado was traveling west on C.R. 300 North towards Indianapolis. According to investigators, the Silverado hydroplaned and ran off the wet roadway. When Mastin over-corrected the steering, the Silverado struck two trees before coming to a stop.

Mastin graduated from Greenfield-Central High School last year. Locker was a senior at Eastern Hancock High School, and was due to graduate this year. The schools have been made aware of the crash and will be offering services to students. Neither were wearing their seatbelts.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department reminds all drivers to wear seatbelts and slow down during rain or slick conditions.