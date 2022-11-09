Local

EB I-70 reopens at Sherman Drive after 4-vehicle crash injures 2

Traffic flows on eastbound I-70 near downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 9, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-70 at Sherman Drive reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, roughly four hours after police shut down all traffic due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Just before 5 a.m., police were called to a crash on the interstate near Sherman Drive that involved four vehicles and a pedestrian.

The crash injured two people, one of whom “is very critical,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet.

Police at the scene initially said the crash was fatal, but this was incorrect, according to Perrine.

“A miscommunication led to this being confirmed as a fatality, which is not the case,” Perrine tweeted.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down between Keystone and Emerson Avenues. As of 9:15 a.m., at least one lane had reopened to traffic.

State police were still investigating and did not say what caused the crash.

This story includes updated information from State Police and corrects previous reports that the crash was fatal.