EB I-74 reopens near Brownsburg after multi-car crash

All lanes of eastbound I-74 near Brownsburg are closed Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

UPDATE: At 8:15 a.m., all lanes of eastbound I-74 near Brownsburg were open except the right lane, which remained blocked. Traffic was jammed for nearly two miles from State Road 267.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-74 near Brownsburg are closed Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

At 8 a.m., the eastbound lanes were shut down between State Road 267/Green Street and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Traffic cameras showed several vehicles stopped beneath an overpass with at least one police car at the scene.

Traffic is backed up for a mile-and-a-half from State Road 267, according to WISH-TV’s newsgathering partners at WIBC.

The closure is expected to last until about 10 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

