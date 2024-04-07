Eclipse-themed adoption event at Humane Society for Hamilton County

The Total Eclipse of the Heart adoption event was held from 12-5 p.m on April 6, 2024. at the HSHC, 10501 Hague Road. (WISH PHOTO)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society for Hamilton County hosted a Total Eclipse of the Heart adoption event Saturday in Fishers.

The adoption event was held from 12-5 p.m. at the HSHC, 10501 Hague Road.

Adopters received a one-month supply of flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives, a $100 gift certificate from Barkefellers, a 50% off certificate to PetSuites Fishers, a complimentary wellness exam with a participating veterinarian, two pairs of eclipse glasses, and a furry friend to take home!

“With over 400 homeless pets in our care, we don’t have room to take in the daily arrivals,” explained Lily Darling, Community Engagement Manager for HSHC, in a release. “We are asking the public to ‘turn around’, come to the shelter, and open their heart to an animal in need. The upcoming solar eclipse reminds us that miraculous events can happen in plain sight and what could be more miraculous than saving the life of a shelter pet?”

The shelter says all eligible pets were sprayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations.