Economic leaders celebrate downtown Indy’s rebound

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy, Inc., the public-private partnership charged with improving and advancing life in downtown Indianapolis, hosted its 2022 State of Downtown event Thursday.

A study by the organization shows skilled workers want to live, play, and work in the city’s core, which could entice companies that need those types of workers to relocate to Indianapolis, says Sherry Seiwert, outgoing president of Downtown Indy, Inc.

“We are still an affordable city. I would say our average rent to live downtown is around $1400 a month, but if you also work downtown, you don’t have that commute, you don’t have to own a car,” Seiwert said.

Multi-family apartment occupancy in downtown Indianapolis is at 96%, according to Siewert.

“A year ago, it was at least 10% less than that,” Seiwert said. “We had owners that were making concessions for people to move downtown, into apartments.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett praised the city’s economic leaders on Thursday for hosting the entire NCAA tournament in 2021, during the height of the pandemic, and for also hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this year.

Hogsett says the Circle City is busy this week with the FDIC International conference.

“Just this week, 30,000 firefighters from all over the world, where are they? Downtown,” Hogsett said.