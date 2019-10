INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A high-energy event focusing on the future takes place in Carmel on Friday.

It’s called the EDGE| X conference.

Davie Neff is the president and CEO of Edge Mentoring and he stopped by Daybreak on Thursday.

He explained what exactly EDGE| X is, talked about the conference’s theme and also mentioned some of the conference’s speakers.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.