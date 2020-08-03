Local

Edinburgh girl wins braille contest

by: Staff Reports
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — An elementary school student in Edinburgh is the winner of 2020 Braille Challenge Finals, according to the Braille Institute in Los Angeles.

Emma Stamper has been named the top braille reader and writer in her age group. Stamper also won the Excellence in Spelling Award over all age groups where she was competing against people from ages 6 to 18 years old.

The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired.

