Edinburgh man sentenced 4 years for auto theft, resisting law enforcement

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An Edinburgh man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison after a jury returned a guilty verdict last month of auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

Anthony “Tony” Allen was convicted on Feb. 7 of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and auto theft, a news release said on Monday.

Allen will spend his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by a suspended term of one-and-a-half years, during which he will be on probation.

Superior Court 3 Judge Douglas Cummins noted that Allen put police officers and members of the public in danger as he fled from police for 16 miles in a stolen truck, a release said.

The prosecution argued to sentence Allen to the maximum term of incarceration allowable under the law, which is six-and-a-half years for putting the public and dozens of law enforcement officers in danger, damaging property, and his previous criminal record. They also pointed out that Allen “had multiple opportunities to stop and give himself up, and he didn’t.”

The Johnson County prosecutor said in a release he was pleased with Allen’s prison sentence.

“This dangerous criminal belongs where he can’t hurt people or steal from them,” Hamner said. “I hope his four years in prison teach Mr. Allen that when the police tell you to stop, you stop. Period. You don’t keep fleeing, endangering everyone else on the highway. And if you don’t stop, you’re going to spend a lot of time in a metal cage where you can’t hurt anyone. Moreover, I hope Allen learns that if you want something, you work for it. That’s what the rest of us do. Stealing is for losers,” said Lance Hamner, Johnson County prosecutor.

Allen plans to appeal his convictions and has asked the court to appoint a free lawyer to represent him.