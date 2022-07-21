Local

Edinburgh town manager to move to same job for fast-growing Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One of Indiana’s fastest-growing communities has a new town manager.

Dan Cartwright will fill the role in Bargersville starting Aug. 1. He replaces Julie Young, who resigned June 28. Young did not expand on the reason for her resignation and left no statement behind, says a spokeswoman for the town government.

Cartwright was on Wednesday listed as the town manager of Edinburgh on the website of that community, which sits in parts of Bartholomew, Johnson and Shelby counties. The longtime Johnson County resident previously co-owned a commercial and real estate development business for 30 years, Bargersville government says in a news release. He was a member of Johnson County Plan Commission, before he became a town manager.

He says in a statement that he is excited to use his 35 years of experience to expand the town development out to I-69. Cartwright says, upon taking office, he first plans to meet town employees, residents and business owners.

A town manager generally oversees daily affairs and operations, carries out policies of the council members, and is the town government’s chief executive officer.

Cartwright’s age was not immediately available, the spokeswoman for the town says.

Stats Indiana says Bargersville had an estimated 10,239 residents in 2021. The town ranks fifth on the list of Indiana’s fastest-growing locales. It grew by 5.4% from 2020 to 2021. The first four on the list are Westfield (7.7%), Whitestown (7.4%), McCordsville (7.0%), and Avon (5.7%).