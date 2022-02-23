Local

Educating children about other cultures, heritages

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As you’ve seen on News 8 all month, we are committed to a focus on Black History Month.

Just because the calendar is changing soon doesn’t mean that mindfulness about educating our own families on different cultures and heritages.

Indianapolis Moms blogger DeAndrea Beaven joins Daybreak Wednesday morning to discuss her ideas.

There are several simple ways we can encourage empathy and teach kids how to connect their personal experiences with the larger world.

“We want to raise a generation of children who appreciate their culture and appreciate their history and are informed about their history,” Beaven said.

