Education series for business owners, entrepreneurs to launch at Indy Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library is inviting business owners and entrepreneurs to attend the launching of its Small Business Series in September, designed to educate and inspire.

The series of programs, beginning Sept. 9 through Oct. 1, will cover essential business topics such as financial statements, law, marketing, certifications, and intellectual property, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Small Business Series for its third year, with more workshops than ever before,” said Kate Lietz, public services librarian at The Indianapolis Public Library, in a release. “Whether you’re just starting out with an idea or you’ve been in the game for a while, these sessions will provide valuable insights and practical advice to help you achieve your goals. We aim to support and empower our local business community with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.”

For a full schedule and to register online, click here.

Monday, Sept. 9 from 3–4 p.m.

Data Axle Training

Presented by Darlene Fox with Andra Roussel from Data Axle Reference Solutions

Data Axle Reference Solutions is a research and reference tool available for free through the library. Learn how to effectively use this database to identify new sales prospects, create marketing lists, identify key business contacts, gather competitive business intelligence, and more.

Darlene Fox is the electronic resource librarian for the Indianapolis Public Library. Andra Roussell is the Executive Account Manager for Data Axle Reference Solutions.

Monday, Sept. 9 from 6–7:30 p.m.

The Legal Aspects of Starting a Small Business

Presented by Zach Lange

In this workshop, you will be introduced to some of the essential legal aspects of starting a small business, such as how to choose a legal structure for your business.

Zach Lange is a business attorney at Jeselskis Brinkerhoff and Joseph, LLC. His practice areas include contract drafting and negotiation, general business counsel, general government counsel, business formation and transactions, business incentive identification, and economic development projects. He also provides counsel in the areas of corporate governance and regulatory matters.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Reach Your Target Customer: Creating a Marketing Plan for Your Business

Presented by Ashley Martin

Learn practical strategies and actionable insights to effectively connect with your desired target audience, including how to develop a robust marketing plan tailored to your unique business objectives; leverage various marketing channels—both online and offline; and craft compelling messages the easy way using free AI tools like ChatGPT.

Ashley Martin is a mission-driven community builder, and her purpose is to connect youth, women, and communities of color to organizations that improve their quality of life. As Founder & CEO of Cerulean Consulting Group, she and her team of multicultural marketers root clients large and small in the principles of both marketing and community—believing that “we are better together.” Learn more about Martin and Ceruelan on their website, www.CeruleanConsultingGroup.com.

Monday, Sept. 16 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Start Strong

Presented by Nancy Tyree from the Indiana Department of Revenue

This presentation is geared toward aspiring entrepreneurs and those just starting their small business. We’ll cover some basic information about Indiana business taxes including how to register to collect and remit state taxes, an overview of common tax types that your business may deal with and how to file and pay business taxes correctly.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Stay Strong

Presented by Nancy Tyree from the Indiana Department of Revenue

This presentation is for small business owners who are just starting out or growing their business and have more complicated questions about their state tax requirements. We’ll address how to avoid bills and navigate audits, remote seller rules, paying use tax and how to stay compliant with your business taxes.

Monday, Sept. 23 from 4–6 p.m.

Small Business & Intellectual Property Legal Clinic

Do you have questions about the legal aspects of starting a business or intellectual property such as trademarks and patents? Drop by the Legal Clinic to meet one-on-one with an attorney (for approximately 15 minutes). Appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up outside the Riley Room at Central Library.

Participating attorneys include members of the Indy Bar Association’s Intellectual Property Section and Business Law Section.

Monday, Sept. 23 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Protecting Your Business: An Intellection Property Masterclass for Entrepreneurs

Presented by Matt Metzger & Garrett Hutchinson

Learn how to safeguard your groundbreaking ideas with patents, protect confidential data with trade secrets, establish a strong brand with trademarks, and secure your creative works with copyrights.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 6– 7:30 p.m.

Don’t Fear the Spreadsheet: Small Biz Setup, Financial Statements, & Reporting Requirements

Presented by Mehnaz Qureshi

This workshop will explore different types of financial statements, how to understand them, and how to use them to manage your business and make numbers-informed business decisions.

Mehnaz Qureshi is an accountant and entrepreneur who has led Indy Tax Service, a woman-owned, minority-owned business, for two decades.

Monday, Sept. 30 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Certification of MBE/WBE/DOBEs in the City of Indianapolis

Presented by Office of Minority & Women Business Development

City of Indianapolis

This workshop will provide an overview of the City of Indianapolis’ Minority, Women, veteran, and/or Disabled-Owned Business Enterprise program, including benefits and requirements of certification, the application process, and recertification.

Ava Taylor is the manager of planning and development, the City of Indianapolis-Office of Minority and Women Business Development (OMWBD).

Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6–7:30 p.m.

AI and the Entrepreneur: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Your Business

Presented by James Mladenovic

The goal of this presentation is to educate traditional business owners on the power and possibilities of integrating AI tools in various aspects of their business. We will cover topics such as learning what AI is and how it works, a review of some of the current cutting-edge applications in business, and live demonstrations of some AI tools that can be used by just about anyone.

James Mladenovic is the business librarian at Indianapolis Public Library’s Central Library.