Educator talks about being named IPS ‘Principal of the Year’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s time to meet an educator who is a two-time winner.

Tihesha Henderson is the Indianapolis Public Schools Principal of the Year and an MVP of the Maniac Foundation, Colts star Darius Leonard’s organization.

Henderson is the executive director of Sankofa School of Success at Arlington Woods Elementary.

She talked about some of the challenges and opportunities of being an educator.

Additionally, she talked about how she learned and what her reaction was to being named Principal of the Year.

