Eighth annual Black-Owned Business Block Party returns to Flanner House

INDIANAPOLIS — Tha Block Party, also known as the Black-Owned Business Block Party, is set to bring excitement and community spirit to Flanner House on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event celebrates local Black-owned businesses with a range of activities, entertainment, and opportunities to support Black entrepreneurs.

The block party, a staple in Indianapolis, promises a fun-filled day for attendees of all ages. DJ Boogie Bang, one of the event’s organizers and a co-owner of the Vinyl Destination DJ Battle League, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins about the event.

“This year, we’ll be hosting the first-ever DJ Rill Heritage Cup,” Boogie Bang said. “DJ Sri was a DJ who meant a lot to the DJ community, so this year we’re holding a 16 DJ tournament with $1,000 on the line. A portion of that will go to a scholarship for DJs that will be launching soon.”

The event will feature various attractions, including a kids’ fun zone, a three-on-three basketball tournament, a DJ tournament, and a cipher.

More than 100 Black vendors will offer a wide array of products and merchandise. Food trucks will also be on-site, providing diverse culinary options.

“I can’t wait to try some of that food,” Boogie Bang said. “I’ve been saving money for about a week, just so I can go get some funnel cakes and vegan hot dogs.”

Boogie Bang, who will compete in the DJ tournament, expressed his excitement about the event’s growth and significance.

“This is my third time participating in it,” Boogie Ban he said. “It started as a vision and has grown into something massive, a staple in Indianapolis. The Vinyl Destination DJ Battle League was one of my brainchilds, and we’ve been doing this for about a year now. It’s doing well, and we’re very excited to be a part of the block party this year.”

The block party will offer a unique twist by incorporating a DJ tournament, which adds an extra layer of excitement and entertainment to the event.

“Usually, I just DJ it alone,” Boogie Bang said. “This year, we’re gonna have a little more fun and throw in 15 other DJs. It’s gonna be a lot of fun because you’re gonna have some people battling it out.”

Attendees are encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities while supporting local Black-owned businesses.

“Just make sure you’re there tomorrow,” Boogie Bang said. “Come and check us out.”

For more information about the Black-Owned Business Block Party, click here.