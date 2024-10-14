Eiteljorg hosts free Indigenous Peoples’ Day community celebration

Formline artist and culture bearer David Robert Boxley (Tsimshian) performs at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis. The Eiteljorg is offering free admission on Monday in recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day. (Provided Photo/Eiteljorg Museum)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eiteljorg Museum is offering free admission on Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The celebration, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will spotlight the rich Native art traditions of the Pacific Northwest, setting the stage for the museum’s upcoming exhibition, Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight.

One of the day’s highlights will be a performance by the Git-Hoan Dancers, also known as the People of the Salmon. Through high-energy movements, they’ll bring to life the stories of the Tsimshian people of southern Alaska.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to hear from Tsimshian artists David Albert Boxley and his son, David Robert Boxley, as they share their expertise in carving, dance, and Formline art. Beadwork artist and weaver Kandi McGilton (Tsimshian) will also provide demonstrations, giving attendees a closer look at traditional Native techniques.

In addition to the live performances and artist demonstrations, guests can take part in guided tours of the museum’s Native American Galleries. Eiteljorg curators Dorene Red Cloud (Oglala Lakota) and Monica Raphael (Anishinaabe / Sičáŋğu Lakota) will lead the tours, offering in-depth insights into the museum’s extensive Native American art collection.

This Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration is an excellent opportunity for the community to explore Native cultures and learn from the stories and art passed down through generations.

Visit the Eiteljorg’s website for more information.