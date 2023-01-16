Local

Eiteljorg Museum celebrates MLK Day with free admission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eiteljorg Museum planned multiple events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Nataly Lowder, vice president for advancement at the museum, says there will be a “Dream Wall” where visitors can share their dreams and experiences about what this day means to them. There will also be museum guides around the building inspired by Dr. King’s words.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re offering free admission for those who want to participate.

“When they go to do the dream wall, there’s going to be Post-it Notes so that you can place them in whatever order that you want. He has a famous quote about taking that first step. We’re going to make a pathway so you can follow people’s remarks as they go,” Lowder said.

The museum is also in partnership with White River State Park and Gleaners Food Bank. They’re accepting donations from anyone who wants to participate in a service project. For every dollar donated, the food bank can provide up to eight meals for Hoosiers in need. Those interested in donating can do so on the Gleaners website.