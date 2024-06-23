Eiteljorg Museum hosts 32nd annual Indian Market and Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eiteljorg Museum is hosting their 32nd annual Indian Market and Festival, celebrating Native American culture.

The two day festival hosts 150 artists, 40 of which are new to the event. The event ran until 5 p.m. Saturday and is open 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Other artists say the festival is similar to a second home.

“Literally the ground that we are standing on today, my ancestors walked on that ground,” artist Pahponee, of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas and Citizen Band Potawatomi, said.

Pahponee has been a featured artist at the festival for 31 of the Indian Market’s 32 years.

She is one of many artists that travel from afar each year to take part.

“There are literally hundreds of artists sharing their beautiful artwork with the visiting public, but there’s also artist demonstrations going on and there’s live performances of them, storytelling and music and dance and it’s just really an exciting day at the museum,” storyteller Perry Ground, a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation, said.

As a storytelling artist, Ground is tasked with the important job of sharing the stories of his culture with festival attendees.

“Storytelling is very important to us and telling these stories and keeping them alive is a very important tradition to many many native peoples,” Ground said.

In addition to storytelling, live music helps to ensure the celebration of culture.

According to the museum’s Hoback curator of Great Lakes Native Cultures and Community Engagement Monica Raphael, the festival features indigenous Hawaiian dancers and the only Native American classically trained guitarist.

To attend the event, purchase tickets here or at the gate. Anyone under 17 years old can enter for free.

Additionally, parking is free at the White River State Park garage during the festival. However, after 4 p.m., drivers should let the parking attendant know they are attending the festival to enter for free.