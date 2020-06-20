Eiteljorg Museum reopening Saturday to members only

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is joining a growing list of cultural attractions reopening their doors in Indianapolis as part of Stage 4 reopening plans.

On Saturday at 10 a.m. the museum will welcome back guests for the first time since March 17.

Museum Public Relations Manager Bryan Corbin told News 8 museum staff will be busy Saturday morning setting up for the day which welcomes members only at reduced capacity.

Experiencing the museum will certainly look different. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be given at the door. Floor decals have been placed around exhibits to encourage social distancing and hand sanitizing stations will be accessible throughout the building.

The museum has also taken precautions like installing foot pedal opening doors to minimize touching surfaces.

Some exhibits that were slated to close this summer have been extended.

Quilts: Uncovering Women’s Stories, will remain open through Jan. 3, 2021

Please Touch: The Sculptures of Michael Naranjo, will remain open through Feb. 9, 2021.

For A Love of His People: The Photography of Horace Poolaw, will be open through Aug. 9, 2020.

The Eiteljorg Museum opens to the public June 27.