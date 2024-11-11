Elderly man rescued from house fire in Madison County

CHESTERFIELD, IN (WISH) — Firefighters rescued an elderly man from a house fire Sunday night in east Madison County.

Around 10:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a home near Avalon Lane and Idlewood Drive in Chesterfield, a town with a population around 2,500. Firefighters arrived three minutes after being called to smoke coming from the roofline.

When they entered, thick smoke filled the home. Firefighters found an elderly man semi-conscious in the back of the house. Firefighters rescued the man and brought him to medics. The man was taken to an Anderson hospital in serious condition.

The fire was quickly put out and was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The East Madison Fire Territory wants to remind everyone to check that their smoke alarms are working and for homes to be equipped with fire extinguishers.

East Madison Co. firefighter response (Provided Photo/East Madison Fire Territory)

East Madison Co. firefighters (Provided Photo/East Madison Fire Territory)