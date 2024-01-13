Electrical fire at east home in Tuxedo Park displaces couple, dog

An electrical fire at a home on the east side of Indianapolis displaced an older couple and their dog on Jan. 13, 2024. (Provided Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An older couple and their dog were displaced after an electrical fire spread through their home on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in the 40 block of North Chester Avenue around 6:51 a.m. on a report of a house fire. That’s in a residential area in Tuxedo Park.

When they arrived, investigators say they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the back of the house. Over the next two and a half hours, crews worked to try to extinguish the blaze.

They say that due to the structure and framing of the house, heavy winds influenced the spread of the fire throughout the entire house, including crawl spaces and the attic. By 9:23 a.m., crews had the fire under control.

No one was reported injured in the fire.

The occupants of the home, Lawnia Lee and Christina Lambert, were able to evacuate the home safely with their beagle named Trouble. Investigators learned from Christina that she and her husband woke to the smell of smoke and soon found heavy smoke in their dining room.

The Lamberts also told IFD that the home had electrical issues. Firefighters later determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.

IFD added that the Lamberts will be staying with family for the time being.