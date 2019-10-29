Elementary school removes ‘Trumpkin’ display after parent backlash

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Jackson County elementary school removed a “Trumpkin” from a carved pumpkin contest after getting backlash from parents who called parts of the display offensive.

The pumpkin display was part of an annual faculty charity pumpkin carving contest. Parents say there is one particular entry that they say went too far.

Brownstown Elementary School says historical, cartoon, and pop culture figures are often depicted on the competing pumpkins.

Parent Holly Ellis told News 8 one entry stood out when she saw the school’s Facebook post about the contest.

“I looked at the picture further and there was a wall built behind behind him, the Trump 2020 flag in the background, as well as the Make America Great Again slogans on the hat and on the mug, and that to me was the bigger issue,” Ellis said.

Ellis posted a comment expressing her concerns to the picture that has since been deleted.

News 8 received this statement from Tim Taylor, superintendent of Brownstown Central Community schools:

“I am a teacher myself and know that my political views are not to be shared in the classroom. We can talk educationally. but not for or against a candidate in any way,” Ellis said.

It wasn’t the depiction of the president himself Ellis felt was inappropriate.

“If it had just been the pumpkin dressed as the president by itself, I have no issue with that. I really don’t. But it was everything else on top of it,” Ellis said.

Though she doesn’t feel it was meant to be malicious, Ellis still has some concerns.

“School should be a safe place for all children, no matter what, no matter how they got here. No matter who their parents are. No matter what, school should be a safe place and that display was the opposite of that,” Ellis said.

The school has also taken down the display inside the building.