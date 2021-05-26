Local

Elementary students get day off after bees build large hive at school

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A rural elementary school east of Indianapolis will be closed Wednesday after bees built a large hive inside, the Southern Hancock County school district said Tuesday night.

Wes Anderson, the district’s director of school and community relations, said the bees are contained inside Brandywine Elementary School and not a danger to anyone in the area. The school is being closed “out of an abundance of caution,” Anderson said in an email.

The school is about 6 miles east of Indianapolis at 413 E. Hancock County Road 400 South. That’s about halfway between Greenfield and Fountaintown.

Brandywine students will not have an e-learning day despite being away from school Wednesday.

All five other Southern Hancock schools will operate on normal schedules. The district is based in New Palestine.