Elephant Gardens receive upgrades for Juneteenth service project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis landscaping company is using Juneteenth to give back.

Heath Outdoor along with some community volunteers worked to give Elephant Gardens a new track for its farm fit program.

The urban farm grows produce at two plots near Washington Park on the city’s northeast corridor.

Owner Vivian Muhammad says they are grateful to be selected.

“It’s like a blessing beyond a blessing,” she said.

It’s the third year Justin Wedges and the rest of the team at Heath Outdoor have taken on a Juneteenth service project.

“We’ve always said we want to give our labor for free for those who had their labor stolen,” Wedges said.

The company chose Elephant Gardens because of the work it does to end the food desert in its community.

“We have the resources and the desire to meet those needs and goals so that we can be part of a community that’s growing,” Wedges said.

Muhammad says work done on Juneteenth will allow them to expand their programming.

“[It] includes of course good food but also includes diet [and] exercise,” she said. “Having someone come in a day and help us bring this dream to fruition is just awesome.”

The farm will begin its selling season sometime in July. To learn how to buy from Elephant Gardens or volunteers, click here.