‘Elf the Musical’ brings holiday cheer to Clowes Hall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for a festive treat this holiday season as “Elf the Musical” takes the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University for the first of four shows on Tuesday night. Known as “Santa’s Favorite Musical,” this modern Christmas classic is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The show follows Buddy, a young orphan who accidentally crawls into Santa’s gift bag and ends up at the North Pole. As he grows up, Buddy sets off on a heartwarming adventure to New York City in search of his birth father. Along the way, he uncovers his true identity and helps the city rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Based on the beloved 2003 holiday classic, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (“The Prom”, “The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (“Aladdin,” “The Prom,” “The Wedding Singer”).

Tickets are still available, with prices starting at $46.00 and top-tier seats available for $116.00. Don’t miss your chance to experience this heartwarming holiday musical.

Show Dates:

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m.

Arrive early to make the most of the festive fun—Santa will be in The Krannert Room for photos with kids for about 90 minutes before each performance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.butlerartscenter.org.