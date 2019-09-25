Eli Lilly donates park in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People living in downtown Indianapolis have a new park to enjoy.

A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony was held Tuesday morning for South Street Square Park, a three-acre park on the northern edge of Eli Lilly’s corporate headquarters across from the City Way development.

Lilly has developed the park to provide another place where residents can enjoy green space right in the middle of the city.

“Indianapolis is our headquarters. It’s our hometown. We view it as part of our fiber. So we want to do things to give back to the community because this is our community. This park is just another way we get engaged in our community and show the residents here that we’re invested and that we care,” said Tiffany Benjamin, president of the Lilly Foundation.

Lilly will pay around $40,000 per year to maintain the park.